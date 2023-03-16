TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.93) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 161.90 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,023.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

