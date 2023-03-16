Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,608 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 282% compared to the typical volume of 1,729 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bunge by 20.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bunge by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:BG opened at $96.79 on Thursday. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

