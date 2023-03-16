Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,577 call options.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,922 shares of company stock valued at $312,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CWM LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

