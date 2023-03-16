TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

