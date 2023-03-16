Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Critical Survey

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Triton International and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 44.47% 30.10% 6.09% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Dividends

Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Triton International pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Triton International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Triton International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Triton International and Upbound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Triton International presently has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Triton International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Triton International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Triton International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triton International and Upbound Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.68 billion 2.06 $746.92 million $11.17 5.51 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.32 $12.36 million $0.20 122.75

Triton International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upbound Group. Triton International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upbound Group beats Triton International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers. The Equipment Trading segment focuses on the purchase containers from shipping line customers, and other sellers of containers, and resells containers to container retailers and users of containers for storage or one-way shipment. The company was founded on September 29, 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

