trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.49% of trivago worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

TRVG stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

