TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$1.10 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.23% from the company’s previous close.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TSE TNX opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$179.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.