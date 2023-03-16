TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$1.10 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.23% from the company’s previous close.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
TSE TNX opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$179.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
TRX Gold Company Profile
