Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $16.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Udemy stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 250,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,776. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after buying an additional 2,692,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

