UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $65.08, but opened at $71.99. UMB Financial shares last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 188,224 shares.

Specifically, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $760,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

