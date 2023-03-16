UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.29% of UMH Properties worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.69 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $876.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.39%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,589.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,207 shares of company stock valued at $67,054. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

