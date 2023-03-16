Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,147.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($50.55).

ULVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.53) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,800 ($46.31) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.67) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unilever news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.92), for a total value of £70,765,117.80 ($86,246,334.92). Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,040.50 ($49.24) on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,351.66 ($40.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.40). The stock has a market cap of £102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,518.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,148.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,075.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Unilever’s payout ratio is 5,563.91%.

Unilever Company Profile



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.



