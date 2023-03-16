Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.0% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

