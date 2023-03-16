United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $10.33 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $43.14 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

