United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Gap Up to $27.37

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $29.95. United Community Banks shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 143,261 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in United Community Banks by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

