United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $393.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.90 and its 200-day moving average is $358.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

