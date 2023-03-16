United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.07. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total value of $1,527,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,768.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,782,673 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.