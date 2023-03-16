Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.63 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 119,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

