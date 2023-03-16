Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $370.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.22 and a 200 day moving average of $363.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

