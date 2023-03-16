Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

