Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $133,000 in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $62,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 32.5% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Annexon by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

ANNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Annexon from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

