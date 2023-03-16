Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $24,094,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 35.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 221,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $296,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $296,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,681,472 shares of company stock valued at $760,045,135. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

