Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 2,219 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 59.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,746,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $109.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.