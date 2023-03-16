Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $487.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.18.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.