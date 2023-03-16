Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $280,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VIG opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

