Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.