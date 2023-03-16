Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

