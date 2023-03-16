Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $75.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.