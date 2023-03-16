Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth $218,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

