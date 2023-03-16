Velocys (LON:VLS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Velocys Stock Performance
LON:VLS opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.83. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Velocys Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.