Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) vs. Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Venus Acquisition and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 5 11 2 0 1.83

Profitability

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $69.90, indicating a potential upside of 22.48%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.79% 18.92% 13.05%

Risk & Volatility

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.43 billion 1.50 $2.29 billion $4.42 12.91

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Venus Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment consists of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

