Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.18.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$17.19 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

