Vivek K. Jayaraman Sells 25,356 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cerus Stock Up 0.3 %

CERS stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $515.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 112,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERS shares. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

