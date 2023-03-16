Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($123.66) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Volkswagen Trading Down 4.1 %

ETR:VOW3 opened at €123.18 ($132.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Volkswagen has a one year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a one year high of €162.38 ($174.60). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €132.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

