Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WCH opened at €147.20 ($158.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €140.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €128.69.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

