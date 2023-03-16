Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €147.20 ($158.28) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €128.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.