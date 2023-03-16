Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $376.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

