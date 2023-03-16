Warburg Research Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Symrise Price Performance

Symrise stock opened at €93.34 ($100.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €102.00. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

