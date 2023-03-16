Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.93) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 761.50 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 896.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 864.06. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 632.50 ($7.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,224 ($14.92).

Insider Buying and Selling at Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Bill Floydd sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.15), for a total transaction of £6,780.62 ($8,264.01). 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Featured Articles

