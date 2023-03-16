Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) versus Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Head to Head Analysis

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.08 $9.00 million $3.95 6.86 Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.51 million 2.05 $20.09 million $2.10 10.19

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35% Codorus Valley Bancorp 20.19% 11.43% 0.87%

Risk and Volatility

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wayne Savings Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

