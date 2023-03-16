WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 62,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Ares Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

