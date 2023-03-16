WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,735 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

