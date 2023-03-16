WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

