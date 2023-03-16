WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VBK stock opened at $206.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.71 and a 200 day moving average of $210.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.