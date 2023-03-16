WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

