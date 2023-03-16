WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $198.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

