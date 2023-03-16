Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.47.

ACN stock opened at $246.17 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

