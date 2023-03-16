Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

CTSH stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

