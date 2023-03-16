Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of MSD Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $611,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSDA opened at $10.21 on Thursday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

