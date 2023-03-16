Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 17,600 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $325.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.78 and its 200-day moving average is $345.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

