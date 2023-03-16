Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,220 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.24% of Concord Acquisition Corp III worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 17.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $586,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 17.7% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 5.7% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNDB opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

